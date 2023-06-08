Controversies around TV’s popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah don’t seem to die down soon. The show, which has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons, became the talk of the town ever since former Roshan Sodhi, aka Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal accused producer Asit Kumarr Modi and two others of sexual harassment. Later, Monika Bhadoriya, who played Bawri on the show, made some shocking revelations while calling it a ‘male-chauvinistic’ show. In a recent interview, the show’s former director Malav Rajda has confirmed the same.

Recently, the ex-director sat for a detailed interview with wife and show’s former actress Priya Ahuja Rajda to talk about the show. Malav revealed that the show became male-centric ever since Disha Vakani, who played Daya Ben, exited the show. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reacting to Monika Bhadoriya’s claim, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former director told Pinkvilla, “Kahi bar kya hota hai, actors often think from their point of view, humko sab sochna padhta hai. Aaj agar combination shoot karna hai jaha gents bhi ho, ladies bhi ho, humlog gents ka close pehle kar lenge kyunki agle din subah gents ka call time jaldi hoga and ladies ka late see hoga. But they don’t understand this, unko lagta hai ki wo log ayese hi baithe hai and udhar gents log ka shooting ho gaya.”

Malav Rajda further stated that it became male centric ever since Disha Vakani aka Dayaben left the show. He added, “Kyunki after Daya, the show became more male-centric, be it Bhide or Jethalal or Popatlal. Unke story bhi zyada hoti hai aur kaam bhi. They are working more hours. So, as a director, I have to see that they remain fresh. Male chauvinistic bolke ayesa kuch nahi hai.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s former director also explained how senior actor get to complete their shot first. He concluded saying, “Aaj agar Jethalal ka scene hai toh Dilip bhai ka pehle karna padhta hai kyunki wo senior actor hai. Wo mahiney ke 26 din shoot karta hai, so he needs to be fresh. But ladies log, mahine ke 10-12 din shoot karte hai. Toh kabhi kisiko lagta hai ki yaar, humara pehle nahi huya.”

For more updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Are Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Facing Trouble In Paradise? His Absence From Her Birthday Celebrations Raises Speculations As Netizens Ask, “Where is Rohan?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News