Sacred Games remains one of the most important shows in the Indian entertainment industry. The series marks the beginning of the audience switching from silver screens to OTT platforms. Director Vikramaditya’s creation, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan in leading roles, stays as iconic as ever. The first season of the show completely mesmerized audiences and left them wanting more. But the second season, however, could not match the hype.

Sacred Games season one garnered pan-India recognition and praise. It ended on a cliffhanger, keeping the viewers quite excited about the sequel. But fans felt the second season lacked a strong script and the original essence. Vikramaditya shares his view on the matter further and to know more, scroll on.

While talking to film journalist Suchin Mehrotra on his podcast, The Streaming Show, Vikramaditya Motwane said, “Sacred Games Season 2 was rushed. We had a lot of time while doing Season 1. We are not geared for that. We need to train or create executives in this system, whether it’s studios or streamers. We need to create more showrunners who are pure writers and less of directors. When you are not geared for it, how can you manage?” The director added that the streamer wanted the sequel in twelve months. The makers ultimately realised that this system might have worked in the international market but would not work in India.

Vikramaditya Motwane called the deadline like a “gun to the head” situation and added, “When they (Netflix) approached us initially, at Phantom Films, they said that while they wanted to create a streaming show, they wished to keep it cinematic and that was why they came to us. They also wanted me to direct either the first two episodes or the first and the last episodes and rope in other directors (for the remaining episodes). When I asked them who the other directors were, they said they wanted to get Shakun (Batra) and Navdeep (Singh). I asked them why would Shakun and Navdeep work with me if I am telling them what to do. There was a lack of knowledge. This spilt over to season two as well. Because of this 12-month period, I didn’t have enough time to sit with the writers. I just wish we had more time.”

Saif Ali Khan also criticised the sequel earlier and said that the show lost the plot. To this, Motwane said, “He’s Saif. You can’t hold a grudge against the things that he says. He’s Saif. He speaks his mind, and we love him for that. But you can say those things back to him, and he’ll take it. He respects that, and we respect him.”

Motwane and Anurag Kashyap directed all eight episodes of Sacred Games season one together. For the second season, the former turned into a showrunner and the latter, along with Neeraj Ghaywan, directed the season.

