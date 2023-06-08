Recently, the latest media reports made a strong buzz that Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological drama ‘Ramayana’ has been pushed indefinitely owing to positive and massive buzz around ‘Adipurush’. Led by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film, which has been in the making for quite some time, is gearing up for its release on June 14. Soon after the news of its postponement surfaced online, it made netizens unhappy as it also reported that Alia Bhatt would be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor.
While ‘Ramayana’ producer Madhu Mantena was quick to rubbish the reports of its delay, netizens bashed the filmmaker for its terrible casting. For the unversed, South sensation Sai Pallavi was earlier in the news to play Sita alongside RK in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. Scroll down for details.
Recently a Reddit user took to the platform to share a snapshot of the news articles about ‘Ramayana’ starring Alia Bhatt alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The caption read, “News about Ramayana changes from ‘indefinitely postponed’ to ‘Alia Bhatt playing lead’ within hours. Was Sai Pallavi really dropped so suddenly or is someone’s PR pushing this?”
However, netizens were quick to react to the same and bashed the makers for casting Alia Bhatt replacing Sai Pallavi. Redditors trolled the makers as one said, “At the risk of being trolled but Alia and Ranbir have ZERO chemistry. I was trying hard to convince myself of some chemistry during Brahmastra but couldn’t find any. Sai Pallavi and RK’s would have been a fresh pairing plus she would look the part.”
A second user wrote, “Regardless of hindi belt clout, going from Sai Pallavi to Aloo is a huge step down,” while third one said, “Alia Bhatt snatching projects from other actresses. Reduced fees, aggressive PR, misusing connections etc. this industry is in the dumps.”
A fourth netizen wrote, “This nepo star is legit grabbing every single chance out there. Like, she is winning all these awards for, like, mediocre acting. I mean, seriously, this KJO daddy is totally making sure she stays on top, no matter how average she is.”
“Is Alia going to hijack and let herself into every single project of Ranbirs?” read another comment. Check it out below:
News about Ramayana changes from ‘indefinitely postponed’ to ‘Alia Bhatt playing lead’ within hours. Was Sai Pallavi really dropped so suddenly or is someone’s PR pushing this?
by u/DDdoodoo in BollyBlindsNGossip
Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ramayana will also reportedly star KGF fame Yash as ‘Ravan’. The official announcement is expected to be made around Diwali and the film is likely to go on the floors by December.
