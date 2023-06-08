Recently, the latest media reports made a strong buzz that Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming mythological drama ‘Ramayana’ has been pushed indefinitely owing to positive and massive buzz around ‘Adipurush’. Led by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film, which has been in the making for quite some time, is gearing up for its release on June 14. Soon after the news of its postponement surfaced online, it made netizens unhappy as it also reported that Alia Bhatt would be seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

While ‘Ramayana’ producer Madhu Mantena was quick to rubbish the reports of its delay, netizens bashed the filmmaker for its terrible casting. For the unversed, South sensation Sai Pallavi was earlier in the news to play Sita alongside RK in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. Scroll down for details.

Recently a Reddit user took to the platform to share a snapshot of the news articles about ‘Ramayana’ starring Alia Bhatt alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The caption read, “News about Ramayana changes from ‘indefinitely postponed’ to ‘Alia Bhatt playing lead’ within hours. Was Sai Pallavi really dropped so suddenly or is someone’s PR pushing this?”