Dimple Kapadia and Nana Patekar are two of the most versatile actors and have done notable works in the entertainment world. They have also shared the screen in a few movies, but once, the actress showed reluctance when asked about reuniting with him. Dimple, who recently won hearts with her performance in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, gave insights on her experience working with Nana.

For the unversed, Dimple and Nana worked together in films like Prahaar: The Final Attack, Angaar, Krantiveer and Tum Milo Toh Sahi, starting from their first collaboration in 1991. Dimple’s presence in cinema has been quite prominent over the years, and she even went international with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in 2020, and her role was appreciated by all.

Around 2010, when she was set to reunite with Nana Patekar after a long time, Dimple Kapadia was asked how she felt about it in an interview with NDTV. The senior actress’s first words were a little off-putting as she called Nana ‘obnoxious’. She shared, “I think he is obnoxious.” But she added that there is both a good and bad effect to it and said, “In a good way, and a bad way. As far as his talent goes, there’s no match to him. He is an extremely talented man. When I see talent like him, sau khoon bhi maaf hai. Sab kuch maaf hai. Meri jaan bhi lelo. That’s the effect he has on me. But, as a person, with me, he has been very, very nice, kind, and a good friend.”

Dimple Kapadia further added, saying how she has seen Nana Patekar’s ugly side as well, and said, “But I have also seen his terrible side…the dark side. We all have a dark side which is nicely and safely kept aside.”

Meanwhile, it will always be a pleasure to see actors like them perform together on screen, and the fans surely hope to see them again blowing their minds off with their sheer talent.

