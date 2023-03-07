One of the best and most influential performers in Indian cinema is Vishwanath Patekar, better known by his screen name Nana Patekar. Like his on-screen performances, his private life was the talk of the town. His relationship with Manisha Koirala also hit the headlines frequently at that time.

On the Agni Sakshi film set in 1996, the two met. The actress had recently broken up with actor Vivek Mushran at the time. She was unable to resist Nana’s scary charisma. The two discreetly started dating when they began the movie’s filming.

Following Agni Sakshi, Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala collaborated once more on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Khamoshi, and word of their on-screen chemistry at the time spread like wildfire. In the end, Manisha confirmed that she and Nana were dating, and the actor concurred. Neelakanti, Nana’s wife, and he were not living together then.

Both Manisha and Nana are renowned for having fiery dispositions, and they used to argue frequently. Despite their love for one another, Nana wasn’t ready to marry Manisha. It was rumoured that he was dating the actress Ayesha Jhulka. Their relationship soured when Manisha allegedly found Nana with Jhulka in a secluded room.

As per the MensXP report, even though Manisha was fuming with rage at Nana, she first screamed at Ayesha, “Get off my man, you bi**h”. This seemingly created a rift between Manisha and Nana Patekar. Later during a conversation with Filmfare, the Taxi No. 9211 actor spoke about how much he misses Manisha. He said, “She is the most sensitive actress around. She is like a Kasturi Hiran, she still needs to realise that she doesn’t need to keep pace with anyone. She has it all and that’s more than enough. I can barely hold back the tears when I see what she’s doing to herself. Maybe I don’t have anything to say about her today! A breakup is a very difficult phase. You have to experience it to know the pain. I can’t describe the pain I went through. Please, let’s not talk about this. I miss Manisha!”

