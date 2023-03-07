Queen has completed 9 years today since its release. The film changed a lot for Bollywood and brought back female-centric films in the limelight. Of course, we also witnessed the career-best performance of Kangana Ranaut, who went to a whole new level after this film. Now, on the 9th anniversary, the actress has shared some unknown details about her special films, some of which are shocking!

Helmed by Vikas Bahl, Queen also starred Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon. Made on a very low budget, the film emerged as a huge box office hit and earned humongous profits. In fact, it is considered one of the biggest blockbusters of 2014. Now, the actress has opened up about the film on Twitter, sharing some unknown things.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana Ranaut confessed to signing Queen only for money and thought it would never release. She tweeted, “After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork.”

In a continuation, Kangana Ranaut wrote in another tweet, “In Newyork, I studied screenwriting, directed a small film in California at the age of 24 which gave me a breakthrough in Hollywood, after seeing my work a big agency hired me as a director, I buried all my acting ambitions, did not have the courage to return to India.” She even revealed buying a small house on the outskirts of LA. Then Queen was released in theatres, and her life took a 360-degree turn!

Take a look at Kangana’s tweets below:

After almost a decade long struggle I was told I am too good an actor to be a Bollywood leading lady, curly hair and vulnerable voice made it worse, I signed Queen thinking this will never release, signed it for money with that money I went to film school in Newyork (cont) https://t.co/bOnicdmKet — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 7, 2021

