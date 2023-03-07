Having recently turned 36, the celebrations continue for Shraddha Kapoor as she leads the way in IMDb’s weekly list of Popular Indian Celebrities. After a three-year hiatus with the Luv Ranjan directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, the actress will return to the big screen, where she is paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor!

Shraddha Kapoor is ahead of Raashii Khanna who is riding high on the success of Prime Video’s Farzi. The Pathaan wave is still looming over the country with Shah Rukh Khan occupying the third position on the ‘Popular Indian Celebrities’ list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Global Star Ram Charan takes the fourth spot and continues to trend ahead of the Academy Awards with RRR’s Naatu Naatu in contention for the ‘Best Original Song’.

The Night Manager actress Sobhita Dhulipala has been grabbing headlines since her portayal in Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor’s series. Vijay Sethupathi, Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Akshay Kumar are the other members in the list in the same respective order. Last but not the least is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at #10.

The Popular Indian Celebrities feature highlights the top trending Indian entertainers and filmmakers each week. This is based on more than 200 million monthly visits to IMDb worldwide. Entertainment fans can see who is trending every week, follow their favourite entertainers, and discover new breakout talent.

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Sidelines Himself From Actors Who “Sign Films To Make Money”, Announces A Break From Bollywood With Brahmastra 2 Update!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News