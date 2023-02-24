In an exclusive interview with Will Reeve for ABC channel, Mega Power Star Ram Charan spoke about the kind of response the blockbuster movie, RRR has received.

When the interviewer asked the global star about the Naatu Naatu song, Ram Charan spoke about how the song was shot in Ukraine just three months before the war. “We shot for 15 days at the presidential palace.” “Ukraine is beautiful. I wanted to visit Ukraine as a tourist after the filming of our film,” he added.

Talking about the Oscar nomination for Naatu Naatu song, Ram Charan said that if the song wins the Oscar, he probably wouldn’t be able to believe it. Someone would have to wake him up and tell him to go on stage to collect it. “It is not just our success, it is the Indian film industry’s success,” he stated.

Ram Charan also hopes more films come to the Oscars and Golden Globes. Complimenting director SS Rajamouli for RRR, he recalled how the director told him films are about emotions. “And this film has all sorts of emotion and connects very well with audiences. His father also worked on the script,” the star spoke at length.

Ram has always spoken eloquently about India, his director, RRR and is truly a Global Star with his multiple USA appearances ranging from Good Morning America to ABC News. He will be seen at the coveted Hollywood Critics Association today presenting an award, and is the only Indian presenter on this global stage.

