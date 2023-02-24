Kantara is one of those regional films that garnered lots of appreciation and critical accolades and became popular overnight through word of mouth. The Kannada film received lots of love across the nation, and the director-screenwriter-actor of the film Rishab Shetty is basking in the glory of the success. Ever since the actor announced Kantara will be returning with another instalment, film buffs have been very excited.

Since then, there have been a lot of rumours about who will be seen in the film other than Rishab, and name like Urvashi Rautela was doing the rounds everywhere. However, now, the Kannada actor has finally cleared the air and addressed the rumours.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Rishab Shetty was awarded at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Awards for Kantara, and the actor graced the red carpet looking handsome as ever in a simple black shirt and dhoti. However, when a paparazzi media page Instant Bollywood on their Instagram page asked Rishab to give an update about whether Urvashi Rautela will be a part of Kantara 2 or not, the actor immediately answered “Nahi Nahi” before the interviewer could even complete the question.

Rishab Shetty can be heard saying while talking about whether Urvashi Rautela will feature in Kantara 2 or not, “Nahi nahi. Sirf selfie dekhke aap log aisa soch rahe ho. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Abhi toh likh raha hu… announcement karta hoon.” Well, we do remember the picture where Urvashi posed with Rishab and also tagged Hombale Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started to drop their opinions about the same. One wrote, “Thank God no Urvashi 😊”

Another netizen commented, “Are nhi lenge yar urvashi ko 😂😂😂 flop krwani h kya usko movie😂😂😂”

The third one penned, “Plz is bkar ladki ko chod kar kisi ko le lo flim flop mat karo.”

One of the comments can be read, “Urvashi hogi to biggest flop hogi.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Rishab Shetty’s confirmation on Urvashi Rautela not being in Kantara 2? Let us know!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi & Abhishek Bachchan To Play Larger Than Life Characters In Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Next? No, It’s Not A Bollywood vs South Lead Scenario!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News