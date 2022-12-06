The Kannada film Kantara has taken the nation by storm and the craze for it is still not subsiding even after its release on the OTT platform, Prime Video. Unfortunately, it was released on the OTT in different languages other than Hindi so the Hindi-speaking audience has been a little disappointed, but there is a piece of good news for them so keep reading this article to know more!

The film has been directed by Rishab Shetty and it also features him in the leading role. The film has earned over 400 crores at the global box office. After its initial release in Kannada, the film was dubbed in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam and Hindi. Barring Hindi all the other versions are available on Amazon Prime Video India.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the tweet of LetsCinema, which posts news and updates on regional cinema, the film’s Hindi version will be streaming on Netflix from 9th December. The Tweet says “#Kantara in Hindi on Netflix from Dec 9.” That version of the film has also earned over Rs 75 crores. The film is lauded for its unique concept portraying the ritual of Bhoota kola from coastal Karnataka. Also, on a bigger picture, the film is about the conflict between man and nature, which the actor-director Rishab Shetty himself has explained.

#Kantara in Hindi on Netflix from Dec 9 pic.twitter.com/O2YkqPmQTe — LetsCinema (@letscinema) December 5, 2022

People from across several film industries are in praise of the film Kantara, especially its climax sequence which has been quite overwhelming for the Kirik Party director. He is being haunted by the media over the question of whether there will be a sequel or not, however, there has been no solid confirmation from the side of the makers. He feels since the majority of the people are connected through the language of Hindi it will help Kantara get a wider audience and people will understand the climax which is the highlight of this movie better.

Kantara was released on 16th September and the year is about to end but the craze for this movie is maddening, for those who couldn’t catch the movie in the theatres can now watch it on Prime Video and the Hindi version will be streaming on Netflix from December 9th. For more news and updates on entertainment, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Hansika Motwani Marries Her Long-Time Boyfriend Sohael Kathuriya In Jaipur!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News