SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to make it big in the west. Recently, Rajamouli made a roar by winning the Best Director award at New York Film Critics Circle. With this, it is being said that the chances for the film’s entry into Oscars 2023 are strengthened. Now amid this, the film has bagged one more honour and below is all you need to know.

The SS Rajamouli directorial released back in March and ever since then, the film is making headlines time and again. Apart from earning a colossal sum at the worldwide box office, the film is still receiving tremendous love. In the west, viewers and media are going crazy and are now backing it for an entry into Oscars 2023 nominees.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest we hear about RRR is that the film has bagged one more honour and that’s at the Atlanta Film Critics Circle (AFCC) awards 2022. It won in the category of Best International Picture. None other than the official Twitter handle of AFCC shared the information along with a picture post featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR (still from Naatu Naatu song).

Have a look:

This win by RRR has just taken the film one step closer to making its place among Oscar nominees. Let’s see what happens when the official list comes!

Meanwhile, as we covered yesterday, Srinivas Mohan, for RRR, might join the list of nominees for the Visual Effects category for Oscars 2023. As per Variety, the film is likely to compete with Hollywood biggies like Top Gun Maverick, Avatar 2, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman in the same category. However, there’s no confirmation.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Chiranjeevi Feels “Delightfully Nostalgic” While Walking Down The Memory Lane With The Naval Cadets

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News