SS Rajamouli’s RRR has now established its stronghold at the box office in Japan. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the film is enjoying a superb run there and has already completed a run of one month. Now, let’s find out how many footfalls it has attracted so far in theatres.

Released on 21st October, the SS Rajamouli directorial started off on a good note initially. Yes, it took a good start but nothing sort of extraordinary, which one expected considering all the hype and appreciation the film has been garnering from across the globe. But slowly and steadily, the film started showing strong momentum and stability during weekdays. As of now, it’s already a record smasher in Japan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the industry tracker Jeevi, RRR has enjoyed 190,434 footfalls in the 31 days of its theatrical run. The number is big and one can call the film a big success at the Japanese box office. Now, it’ll be interesting to see how much money it has made in the country so far.

Meanwhile, in the opening week itself, RRR proved its mettle at the Japanese box office. Keizo Kabata’s Twin released the film on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan, the widest for an Indian film in the East Asian nation where Rajinikanth is the most popular Indian star. Rajamouli, NTR Jr and Ram Charan visited Japan on a promotional tour for the film.

In a week, RRR collected JPY73 million ($495,000), making it the highest first-week collection for an Indian film in Japan, according to Twin. The film opened at No. 10 and the top nine films were all local Japanese productions. It was the highest-grossing foreign film of the week, ahead of ‘The Bad Guys’, ‘Spencer’ and ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, reports Variety.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Ajay Devgn Hits A Home Run Making Bollywood The Ultimate Winner!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News