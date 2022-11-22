Drishyam 2 Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): Abhishek Pathak’s thriller, which is the sequel to the 2015 film, is ringing the cash registers ever since it was released last Friday. The film ends the dry spell cast at the box office after Brahamastra’s theatrical run ended.

Ajay Devgn starrer opened to 15.38 crore on day 1 when many analysts expected a range of 13-15 crore. The film turned out to be the second-highest Bollywood opener of 2022. That’s not it, the film collected 56.76 crores thereby becoming the second-best weekend for a Bollywood film of 2022.

Needless to say, Drishyam 2 has been shattering records with his stupendous performance at the ticket windows. The film has collected 76.01 crores already, if early trends reports are to go by, the thriller earned 10-11 crore on Tuesday. This means the total collection will stand at Rs 86.01 – 87.01 crores.

The film continues to stay in double digits during the weekdays even after the expected Monday drop. Going by the pace, Abhishek Pathak’s thriller is likely to enter the 100-crore club by Thursday. A genre like this warrants growth over the weekend since it’s not like a big-ticket action film that opens well and then goes on to simply sustain.

Co-starring Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Ishita Dutta in the pivotal roles, it also stars an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Saurabh Shukla, and Rajat Kapoor in the key roles. Helmed by Abhishek Pathak, the film received mixed to positive reviews from audience and critics. However, the film’s collection paints a different story.

Drishyam 2 is now creating a storm at the box office now but will it surpass the lifetime collection of Brahmastra? Let us know what you think in the comments.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

