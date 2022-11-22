The Advance Booking for the biggest and much-awaited visual spectacle of the decade James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water opens across the country in premium formats today! Fans have been waiting for this big ticket extravaganza for 13 years and now they can finally book tickets for the sci-fi extravaganza.

After the long wait, audiences will finally return to the magical World of Pandora, beautifully weaved by James Cameron! 20th Century Studios India will release ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on December 16, 2022.

avatar: The Way of Water sees Sam Worthington reprise his role as Jake Sully alongwith Zoe Saldaña as Neytiri. The film also sees Sigourney Weaver play Kiri – Jake and Neytiri’s adoptive daughter, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch, Kate Winslet as Ronal, and many more.

In case you missed it, check out the trailer of the James Cameron directorial here:

