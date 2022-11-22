Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who made her acting debut with Om Shanti Om in 2007, is one of the highest-paid actresses in the country. Several celebrities and filmmakers want to work with her now but do you know who else wants to work with her? Bangladeshi actor and model Hero Alom. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, the Bangladeshi actor is well known for his absurdist music videos which show him dancing with random women. Often he becomes online trolling & memes over his viral music videos. His comic timings, bizarre antics or controversial comments keep in the headlines.

As per ETimes report, Hero Alom recently appeared at a show with his girlfriend Riya Moni in Murshidabad’s Samsherganj and has made a shocking comment. The YouTuber was overwhelmed to see the love from the audience present at the event and also spoke about his dream. Hero who’s proud to be loved by many also wished to act in Indian cinema but he’s one condition.

He wants to only work with Deepika Padukone since this is his long-cherished dream. His wishes literally shocked everyone present at the show. The Bangladeshi social media influencer and actor was even served a legal notice earlier this year for misrepresenting various songs including Rabindra Sangeet in the form of music videos on social media.

Hero Alom had faced several allegations including distorted and impure Bengali words and obscene gestures. In Bangladesh, it is a type of criminal act that interferes with the rights of the people. However, Hero has admitted that he would try to improve the quality of his songs and acting qualities for his followers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Siddharth Anand’s film Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. He will also be seen in Project K, Fighter, and Cirkus.

