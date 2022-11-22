Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer Drishyam 2 has been roaring at the box office since its release, and the movie also got a positive response from the audience. However, we have often seen that if a movie unexpectedly garners box office numbers at a larger scale, films that are supposedly released in the next upcoming weeks face the wrath. Varun Dhawan’s film Bhediya is set to release this week, and reports are rife that it might get sidelined because of Drishyam 2’s massive success.

For the unversed, Amar Kaushik’s directorial, Bhediya also stars Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Banerjee, and others in pivotal roles apart from Varun Dhawan. It is set to release on November 25, 2022, but apparently, multiplexes do not want to cancel Drishyam 2’s shows from Friday for Bhediya.

As per a report in ETimes, a leading film exhibitor from Bihar revealed, “Audience ka ek mood bann jata hai jab film chal jaati hai. They wanted to see The Kashmir Files, no other film that came in the weeks after. Similarly, it is with Drishyam 2. The film has caught on like wildfire. I don’t think audiences want to see anything else right now.”

Recalling when Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas was released, the exhibitor said, “It ran for fifty weeks in my theatre. For weeks and months, audiences shunned other releases.”

Talking about the multiplex not willing to adjust show timings even though Bhediya producers Maddock are trying their best to get major screenings, a manager of a leading multiplex shared, “Why should we? After so many months of famine, we have a superhit. Why would we want to give up an acknowledged, successful film for the sake of a new film? For all we know Bhediya would be a potential hit. But not right now, thanks.”

Well, it seems like the same situation as it had happened after Anupam Kher’s The Kashmir Files was released, and a week later, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey was released which had got completely sidelined. What do you think will happen this time?

