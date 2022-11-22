Basking in the success of his recently released film Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn is already making headlines for his next project. After garnering accolades for the film’s stupendous performance at the box office, the first visuals of his next film, Bholaa, were dropped online. The teaser of the film grabbed headlines as it’s being lauded by one and all. Now if the latest reports are anything to go by then fans might see Salman Khan too in the Bholaa franchise. Yes, you heard that right!

Bholaa is an official Hindi adaptation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil hit, Kaithi which was released in 2019. If all goes well then Dabbang Khan might team up with the Drishyam actor for an exciting project.

According to the latest media reports, Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, who already has the sequel in the making, has decided to make it a 3-part universe. Unlike its first part, which is a remake, the other two instalments will be fresh stories. And guess what who has been asked to join the Bholaa universe? Well, he’s none other than Salman Khan. Reportedly, the Shivaay actor has approached Bhaijaan to team up with him in part 2.

Spilling the beans on the same a source close to the development revealed to Mid-day, “In Bholaa, Ajay plays a released convict, who helps the police to catch gangsters, in exchange for seeing his daughter. While it is a remake of Kaithi (2019), significant changes have been made to the story by writers Amil Keeyan Khan and Sandeep Kewlani to appeal to the north-Indian audience. Going forward, the second part will not be in the Lokesh Universe, instead taking its own route. This is where Ajay wants Salman to come in, playing a crucial role alongside his protagonist. The second and third parts will not necessarily be titled Bholaa, but will be set in the same universe.”

The source went on to add that Salman Khan has already liked it as Ajay Devgn has given a massy treatment to the actioner, which also stars Tabu. So, if the superstar actor gives his nod to the sequel, the actor-director intends to give a sneak peek into his character in the first instalment itself. “After the climax, the new character will be briefly introduced before the end credits roll. “Ajay also plans to make Bholaa 3 with one of Bollywood’s top stars. Each edition will have its own storyline, with more characters being added to it.”,” added the source.

The report further states that the development is in the initial stage and it might take some time for it to convert into a proper Bollywood film.

