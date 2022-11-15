Bollywood livewire star Ranveer Singh surprised his wife-actress Deepika Padukone at her workplace as the two celebrated four years of their wedding anniversary.

Ranveer took to his Instagram story and shared a picture, where Deepika was seen working on the occasion.

He also posted a picture, clicked from behind, of Deepika working along with her team inside the office.

In the photo, Deepika sat on a chair looking at a laptop as many people stood around her.

Ranveer Singh wrote along with the picture, “When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office…”

“Ps: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates (devil emoji). Diamonds not needed buahaha. Take notes and thank me later gentlemen….”

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy’s Lake Como after dating for six years. The two first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s romantic drama film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone currently has a lot of projects in the pipeline including films namely Cirkus, Pathaan, Fighter, Project k and Jawan. On the other hand, Ranveer is gearing up for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus.

