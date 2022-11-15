Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly one of the most successful and bankable stars in Bollywood right now. The actor has proved his acting mettle in the cinema and has given back to back delightful performances on the silver screen. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Shilpa Shetty revealed that Kartik reminded him of the ‘younger version’ of Akshay Kumar and well, we must say, she very well predicted the future of ‘Hera Pheri 3’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unversed, a while ago, Paresh Rawal who plays the role of ‘Babu Bhaiya’ in the Hera Pheri franchise made a shocking revelation that Kartik is replacing Akshay in the third instalment of the film. Amid the same, an old video of Shilpa and Aaryan is going viral on the social media where she called him the younger version of Khiladi Kumar.

Back in 2019, Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram account and shared a video of himself dancing with Shilpa Shetty from the sets of Super Dancer 3. He came to the show to promote his then upcoming film ‘Luka Chuppi’ along with actress Kriti Sanon.

Kartik Aaryan captioned his video, “KA reminds #ShilpaShetty of AK…… Like the Younger Akshay Kumar Sir ❤️ This is a huge compliment ❤️ Thank you Super Se Uperrrr”

Take a look at it below:

And amid the ‘Hera Pheri 3’ news, we must say that Shilpa Shetty very well predicted the future of Kartik and the franchise.

What are your thoughts on Kartik Aaryan reminding Shilpa of the ‘younger version’ of Akshay Kumar? Tell us in the space below.

