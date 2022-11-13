Many fans were upset when Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar refused to return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. It was Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who stepped up and delivered a super-hit affair at the box office. Now, the Gen Z actor has replaced Akki in Hera Pheri 3 as well but KRK claims Housefull 5 is the third movie to witness such a consequence. Scroll below for all the details.

It was Paresh Rawal who yesterday confirmed Akshay’s exit from Hera Pheri 3 on his Twitter handle. Today, the Bell Bottom actor graced the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit and cited creative difference as the reason behind his big step. He also got emotional as he spoke about his unfortunate decision.

But is Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in his third successful franchise, Housefull as well? Self-proclaimed critic KRK has claimed so and left fans really worried. It isn’t hidden that Akki has had a worrisome time at the box office, witnessing back-to-back flops like Samrat Prithviraj, Cuttputli, and Ram Setu among others.

KRK tweeted, “Kartik did #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 in place of Akki. Kartik has officially signed #HeraPheri3 to replace @akshaykumar ! Kartik has signed #Houseful series next film which will be official soon. Means Kartik has replaced Akki in his 3 films. But why? What’s the reason? My review coming.”

Many took to the comments section and had mixed reaction to the claims by KRK.

A user wrote, “Aukaat se jayda fees mangoge to yehi hoga. Film 10cr opening le raha 60-70 lifetime or fee chahiye 90cr lol”

Another defended, “Akshay is not a greedy man; he has enough money to survive. Just for the sake of money, he can never destroy the trio that was in Hera Pheri.”

“Without Akshay no Hera pheri Akki is evergreen,” wrote a fan.

A troll wrote, “Now, Akshay kumar is a C grade actor compare to Kartik. That’s why every producer wants to replace akshay kumar.”

