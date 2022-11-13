Akshay Kumar is known for completing his films at a really quick pace. Lately, the actor is at the receiving end due to this work ethic of quickly finishing his projects and moving on to his next. Recently, Akshay was asked about the same and he literally vented out his frustration while responding to it. Keep reading to know more.

In the year 2022, Akshay has delivered 4 back to back box office flops in the form of Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu. While one can point out several reasons why these films failed, many believe that the actor is not dedicated enough to his films and since he finishes them quickly, there’s no depth to his characters.

Recently, Akshay Kumar along with Ram Charan graced Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2022. There he spoke about multiple topics like Hera Pheri 3 and Indian citizenship. One of the questions that were asked him was about him doing multiple films at a time. In a reply, Akshay opened up like before and he seemed to be frustrated.

Akshay Kumar replied, “Media waale mujhe puchte hai ‘ki yaar itni subah kyu uth jaate ho?’ Arey Subah uth raha hu, toh uthta hi hu na. Subah bani hai uthne ke liye. ‘Raat ko itne jaldi so jaate ho’, arey bewakoof raat ko sota hai aadmi. Meri samajh mein nahi aata mein galat kya raha hu. ‘Aap itna kaam kyu karte ho?’ Arey kon nahi karega, kaam karunga mein. Chaar filmein karunga. Ha agar filmo mein 50 din chahiye 50 din dunga, 70 din chahiye 70 din dunga. Meri samajh ke bahar hai. Kabhi mein aisa bola nahi hu, lekin aaj mera mann karta hai ki mein bolu…ki kya baat hai bhai? kya pareshani hai ki mein itna kaam karta hu, woh aapko taklif hoti hai?”

In English, it means: “Media people keep asking me ‘why do you wake up so early?’ I do wake up in the morning. Morning is meant for working only. ‘Why do you sleep so early at night?’ Idiot, the night is meant for sleeping purposes only. I don’t know what wrong am I doing. ‘Why do you work so much?’ Everyone works, I’ll keep working. I’ll do 4 films at a time. If any film needs 50 days, I’ll give 50 days to it. If any film needs 70 days, I’ll give 70 days to it. I am really clueless. I never said this before but today I want to speak about it…What’s the issue? what is the problem if I work so much?”

Here’s the viral video:

First time seeing #AkshayKumar sir getting angry when asked why you are doing 4 movies in a year and not giving enough time to movies. Clearly Akshay kumar sir is frustrated with such nonsensical questions. pic.twitter.com/oL9pYQpTHn — axay patel🔥🔥 (@akki_dhoni) November 12, 2022

