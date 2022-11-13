Akshay Kumar making an exit from Hera Pheri 3 broke the hearts of every Bollywood buff. The iconic comedy was known for the camaraderie between Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Akki. The franchise began back in 2000 but its memes are viral all over as the dialogues are relevant to date! Unfortunately, Kartik Aaryan will now be stepping into the shoes of Raju and fans aren’t happy about it.

It was just yesterday that Paresh Rawal confirmed the exit of Akshay on his Twitter handle. He reacted to a user’s query and revealed that the rumours around Kartik Aaryan being a part of the third instalment is true. Soon after, ‘No Akshay Kumar, No Hera Pheri‘ began trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Akshay Kumar graced the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit along with Ram Charan today. He broke his silence on the controversial matter as he said, “Hera Phera has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. (I am also upset that this film has still not been made, the third part.) We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

In a rare scenario, Akshay Kumar revealed why he made an exit from Hera Pheri 3. He revealed, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with teh fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out”

Just not that, Akki also got emotional with a heavy heart as he expressed gratitude towards his fans who demanded his return as Raju.

“Kal hi ki baat hai, mai dekh raha tha that ‘No Raju No Hera Pheri’. As much as hurt they are, I myself am hurt. It’s a very sad thing but at the same time, unhone is baat ko trend karaya, thank you very much. Mai bata nahi sakta, mere fans jo hai wo, unki pagal pan ki intehaan toh bohot upar tak hai. Bohot pyaar karte hai mujhe wo log. I apologize to them that I won’t be doing Hera Pheri,” Akshay Kumar concluded.

Dude, He is such a pure soul that I just cannot see him being sad. Sir your fans are always with you in your every decision and Hera Pheri will always be remembered only because of OG Raju❤️🛐 #AkshayKumar #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/keajZSsmpK — 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐮𝐥~ (@IAmRahulAkkian) November 12, 2022

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt’s Home Vastu Pictures Leaked! From Classic Black-&-White Interiors, An Exclusive Bar Area To Raj Kapoor’s Portrait, This Is How Brahmastra Couple Lives!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram