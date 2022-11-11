In a shocking turn of events, TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away due to a heart attack. Reportedly, Sid collapsed in the gym after he suffered a heart attack while working out. He was 46 and is survived by a wife and two daughters. He’s well known for his roles in famous TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, and Kya Dill Mein Hai among more.

After making his debut with Kkusum, he was recently seen in the TV show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ever since the news of his shocking and sudden demise surfaced on the web, who’s who of the TV industry and Bollywood industry has been sharing their heartfelt condolences to his family on their social media. Reacting to the same, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri recently took to Twitter to call out the people who do the mad rush to ‘build an aggressive body’.

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri shared the news and wrote alongside, “This so tragic & sad. The mad rush to build an aggressive body, without any medical advice is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink. Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति।“

This so tragic & sad.

The mad rush to build aggressive body, without any medical advise is so dangerous. Hyper-Gymming is a relatively new phenomenon which got mad impetus due to Instagram. It needs to be regulated for sure. Society needs to rethink.

Oh, Siddhanth… ॐ शांति। pic.twitter.com/bK0kDA8gIG — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) November 11, 2022

Well, this is 2nd case after Raju Srivastav, who passed away due to a heart attack while working out in the gym.

Apart from Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, TV actor Karanvir Bohra also penned a note on social media and wrote, “This is so so sad and heartbreaking

#siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi rest in peace brother. Deepest condolences to the family.”

This is so so sad and heartbreaking #siddhaanthvirsurryavanshi rest in peace brother🙏

Deepest condolences to the family🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/H4c9mxd4pi — Kaaranvir Bohra (@KVBohra) November 11, 2022

Meanwhile, as per the latest media reports, Mumbai Police recently visited the gym where Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapsed after suffering a heart attack.

Team Koimoi sends heartfelt condolences to the Surryavanshi family!

Must Read: Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee Become Proud Parents Once Again, Welcomes Baby Girl!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram