Fights and more fights seem to be the flavour of Bigg Boss 16. And the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show hosted by Salman Khan is testimony of the same. In tonight’s episode, fans will get to see a showdown between Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary over kitchen duties.

A promo of the episode has been shared on social media by the makers and it shows Tina asking other contestants to wait to eat rice as Priyanka has already occupied the gas and she’s not able to cook rice. Read on to know what happened.

Hearing this comment made by Tina Datta, her Bigg Boss 16 con-contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary came back with a firey reply. The actress said, “Abhi banane lag rahi ho, toh kahan se milega phir kisi ko time se.”

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stretches the matter and says that Tina Datta is not telling her to make chappatis and is keeping the pan aside which is why she is not able to make chapatis. To which, the Bigg Boss 16 housemate replied, “Phata hua tape recorder chalati rehti hai.”

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote on Instagram, "Kitchen mein hua khada ek naya masla. Ab kaise solve karenge isse Priyanka aur Tina? 🫢 Dekhiye #BiggBoss16 Mon-Fri raat 10 baje aur Sat-Sun raat 9.30 baje, sirf #Colors par. Anytime on @voot #BB16 #BiggBoss #ShukravaarKaVaar"

