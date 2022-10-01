Actress Tina Datta is known to bring out best of fashion on her feed. She has always experimented and tried several concepts too, and when it comes to ethnic wears, Tina aces it all!! As the most awaited Durga Pooja festival begins today, we take a recall at 5 times when actress Tina Datta slayed the Bengali look… Being a bong, and an avid follower of her culture and traditions, Tina never misses her Durga Pooja Shoots. Here, we assemble our Five Favorite Bengali looks of Tina Datta, that leaves us awestruck…

1. The Bong Bride Kinda Vibe:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Advertisement

Keeping the makeup simple, hair wavy and adorning gold jewelry, Tina Datta personifies a chic classy Bengali bride. We love how there is so much wonder in simplicity.

2. Cinematic Beauty:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Not less than the heroine of a big budget Bengali film, Tina’s eyes and expressions describe the Ekla Chalo Re song neatly. The bun with gajra draped around is stealing the entire show…

3. Some Peppy Genda Phool Transition:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Transitions are quite popular on Tina Datta’s social media, but this one is different than all… Open hair, simple look and red bangles that are a Bong USP, this stylish video is an entertainer, for sure!!

4. Devdas Deja vu?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Tina is photogenic, and her photos describe it well… Reminding us of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Devdas, Datta freshens up the memories of that iconic film for us. Deja Vu ALERT!

5. Royalty Exclaimed!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Tinzi In TinzelTown✨🧚‍♀️ (@tinadatta)

Durga Pooja begins from today, and Tina Datta has released a couple of photos on her page, well, they surely get a 5/5 from us. Regal! Royal! at its peak…

Which Bengali look of Tina is your favorite? Let us know in comments below. If rumors are to be believed, Tina will be seen in the 16th edition of Colors’ Bigg Boss. The show will be launched tonight, already creating a buzz in the town…

Must Read: Gigi Hadid Sets A Scintillating Display As She Goes N*de & Hides Her Assets With Nothing But A Scarf, It’s Making Us Go ‘Ooh La La’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram