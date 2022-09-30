Ranveer Singh never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices. And we wouldn’t lie but we secretly admire him for pulling off any goddamn piece of clothing like a true KING. Now, the actor has shared a series of pictures on his Instagram donning a head to toe pink look and is looking like an edible ‘Bubblegum’ that we would definitely want to taste. And no, we aren’t even sorry about it. Haha! Scroll below to take a look at his pictures.

Ranveer is probably the only actor who can break the internet with or without clothes and there’s no denying that. From having to pose n*ked for an international magazine to looking like a pink candy in his latest pictures, the actor has got a knack for fashion and is usually the best dressed in the room.

Ranveer Singh enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 41 million followers on Instagram. He also happens to be pretty active there and often gives a sneak peak of his personal and professional life to his fans on the photo-sharing site.

In his latest Instagram post, Ranveer Singh can be seen wearing a head to toe fuchsia pink coloured outfit. He styled a bright pink t-shirt with a hot pink oversized coat and a matching pair of pants. The actor finished the look with matching sneakers and attended the Meta Creator event in Mumbai.

Take a look at his pictures below:

That’s a heavy dose of Bubblegum that we don’t mind eating. Haha!

What are your thoughts on Ranveer Singh’s latest fashionable attire? Tell us in the comments below.

