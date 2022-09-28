With her well-maintained body and dazzling aura, Disha Patani is one actress who has set a benchmark when it comes to donning a Bikini attire. There isn’t any time that the actress wore a Bikini outfit and didn’t make the heads turn around her. Be it in films or in personal life, Disha’s bikini looks are something that becomes the talk of the town like in on time. While most of the time she went on to give major fashion goals to her fans, she also went on to make headlines leaving the masses talking about her looks.

Having said that, let’s check out when Disha took up the bikini attire and ruled our hearts with her magnificent aura.

Advertisement

1. The black colour

Advertisement

Having worn a full black Bikini, Disha truly took up the hotness parameters to the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

2. Setting up a beachside fashion

While redefining her sensualness in a white Bikini with a pose on the Jet Ski, Disha is giving us major beachside fashion goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

3. Perfect for the vacation

Winning up all the hearts with her cute smile Disha‘s hotness just got a bit higher in a pink bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

4. A red one for the sunny day

Disha truly made the ambiance shine a bit brighter in a red bikini she wore with her pretty smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

5. Multicolored beachside swimsuit

Yet again giving us a major beachside fashion goal, Disha in her Multicolored swimsuit is rising the temperature.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

Meanwhile on the work front, While Disha has ignited the excitement among the audience with the announcement of her lead in Suriya 42 upcoming film, the actress will also be seen in Karan Johar’s ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and ‘Project K’ alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

Must Read: Ameesha Patel Flaunts Her Busty Assets & Toned Curves In A Green Bikini, Netizens Joke “Ashraf Ali Aaj Zinda Hota Toh Yeh Dekh Kar Mar Jaata”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram