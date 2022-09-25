Hollywood diva Anne Hathaway needs no special introduction. One of the most versatile, talented, and gorgeous actresses of her time is also a major fashionista. Her movies like The Intern, The Devil Wears Prada, and The Princess Diaries franchise had given us major fashion inspiration. However, it’s just not on screen that Anne has created a massive fashion revolution, in real life as well, she is quite a style enthusiast.

Whenever Anne steps out be it walking on the red carpet or gracing any award shows or for a photo shoot as well, she always puts together a nice outfit with proper makeup and accessories. Now it seems like the actress is aging like fine wine!

Back in 2019, when Anne Hathaway was pregnant for the second time with her husband Adam Shulman, she had looked absolutely gorgeous in every outfit that she donned. However, there is one of my favourite looks that I would like to decode today as she gave major maternity fashion goals at that time and we couldn’t stop but glare at her mama beauty! Scroll below to get a glimpse of the look!

I am talking about the white pantsuit look. On October 12, 2019, Anne Hathaway had taken to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from one of her looks where she had donned a white-coloured pantsuit that included a layered one-shoulder peplum top and white pants.

To complete the whole look, Anne Hathaway accessorised it with chunks of gold jewellery, including a neckpiece, a pair of statement earrings, and finger rings. For makeup, The Intern actress had opted for a light foundation, defined brows, contoured cheeks, smokey eyes with heavy mascara on her lashes, and completed it with dark maroon lip shade. She tied her hair in a sleek low ponytail. She had posed for the camera showing off her baby bump and exuding her pregnancy glow.

Well, didn’t Anne look like a mother angel in the outfit? I absolutely fell in love with the look what about you? Let us know in the comments!

