As an Anne Hathaway fan, waking up to see the actress channel her The Devil’s Wear Prada character Andy Sachs at the New York Fashion Week is everything! The actress delivered an unforgettable performance in the 2006 movie that has become a classic. It also starred Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt.

The film gave our generation the perfect movie for the fashionista in us. While it may be a movie for some, chic outfits, attending fashion weeks and more is a reality for Hathaway. Currently, the actress is in NYC, attending one of the biggest weeks in the fashion industry.

Anne Hathaway was seen at the Michael Kors spring/summer 2023 show and was wearing the most stylish ensemble. The Interstellar actress opted for a black turtleneck dress while flaunting her bare legs. She layered it with a chocolate brown croc-embossed coat, and we would love to own it. Anne accompanied the attire with pointed-toe pumps and a clutch.

Anne Hathaway channels back Andy Sachs and sits front row beside the real-life Miranda Priestley, Anna Wintour. at Michael Kors at New York Fashion Week. #WhatsTheG pic.twitter.com/urZobih6bU — g3 san diego (@g3cafe) September 15, 2022

The coat matched a lot with the leather jacket that Anne Hathaway wore in The Devil’s Wear Prada. Besides the jacket, it was also sitting next to Anna Wintour, which gave off the exact vibes of the 2006 movie. Meryl Streep’s Miranda Priestly was basically the Vogue editor. Wintour was as usual looking stunning in her outfit and the iconic black shades.

Meanwhile, Anne had her hair in a schoolgirl pony and bangs that covered her forehead. She had bold red lipstick on. The entire look is an inspiration for the autumn and early winter and can easily be copied.

If we have to pick one favourite thing from Anne Hathaway’s look, it will definitely be the coat. Besides the texture, the big black buttons looked super cute, and there are so many ways to style the coat. What do you think about her look?

