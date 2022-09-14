



Fans believe Megan Fox got new br*ast implants after she posted a new photo on her Instagram. The actress has been in the limelight for quite some time now. Be it her films, fashion, or the PDA-filled relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Recently, rumours spread that she and MGK, who are engaged, broke up.

Netizens speculated this after seeing that neither Fox nor the singer posted each other’s photos on their social media for quite some time. As both are active Instagram users and often share pics of each other, fans thought that the two have called it quits. But that is not the case, and they are very much together.

The recent post from Megan Fox proves that. She and Machine Gun Kelly attended Beyonce’s birthday bash, of which the theme was disco. Many A-listers went to the party as well, including Kim Kardashian, Adele, Bella Hadid, and more. But it was Fox’s outfit that stood, except that of the birthday girl herself.

Megan Fox wore a sparkly silver bra top that showed off her ample cl*avage. She accompanied the look with a miniskirt, white socks, and heels. Her body was glowing just like her outfit. However, the one thing that caught the attention of the fans was her br*ast. Speculations arose that the Transformers actress got implants done.

This was first pointed out by an Instagram post that compared her photos spanning over a decade. Under the post, several people commented on the same. Many compared her with the Kardashians as well, who have been called out for plastic surgeries.

“Oh no! She looks like she’s going full Kardashian!” said one fan.

“Her face also looks brand new lol. Is she going to the same surgeon the Kardashians go to?” one netizen wrote.

“You don’t even need to see the old pics to tell those are implants lol,” wrote another.

“Def new. They look great,” said another fan.

A fourth user wrote, “As long as she is happy, it’s all good.”

Well, we totally agree with the last comment. To each its own. Besides Megan Fox slayed this look.

