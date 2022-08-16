Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly fans think that the duo has called it quits because of one reason, which we agree, is a major sign. Since the couple started dating, they have made the headlines over their PDA-filled relationship. Rumours of their dating began in 2020 when the two met for their film, Midnight In The Switchgrass.

Soon after it was confirmed, and their romance grew deeper and deeper over the months. Earlier this year, MGK popped the question to Fox, and they announced their engagement. Whiles fans looked forward to more updates regarding their relationship, they now speculate the two may have broken up.

The reason behind this is because Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s absence from each other’s social media. Besides all the PDA moments and romantic gestures, the Hollywood couple is known for posting snaps of each other on their Instagram and other platforms. From engagement updates to birthday posts, they do it all.

But lately, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been absent from each other’s posts. To be precise, the last photos that the two shared of each other on social media are from May and June. This started rumours of a break up, and fans now speculate that there might be substance behind those rumours.

“Looks like Megan finally dropped MGK. They haven’t posted about one another in what seems forever,” one fan noted.

“Megan fox and mgk broke up???? the timeline is restored,” said another.

“Megan fox & mgk and kim & pete apparently broke up. The Earth is finally HEALING,” noted one more.

However, there are a few fans who were not happy hearing this rumour.

“As weird as they were, I loved them together. They seem to fit perfectly together. Looks like they’re over for good sadly,” one said.

“It’s so sad that mgk & megan fox broke up like they were so cute tho,” another said.

All of these are just speculations, and Megan Fox or Machine Gun Kelly, and neither denied nor confirmed these rumours.

