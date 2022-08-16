Another Johnny Depp lookalike is going viral over social media for his uncanny resemblance with the Pirates of the Caribbean star. When the Amber Heard defamation case started in May, Depp hit the headlines after several fans spotted a hairdresser who has several similar features to that of the actor.

Now, a new Depp doppelganger is making rounds on social media for having similar hair, moustache, and more features like the Fantastic Beasts actor. Scroll down to see the photo and let us know if you think they look the same.

Photos of an Iranian man who has a striking resemblance to Johnny Depp have gone viral on the internet. The man was attending a religious ceremony in Tabriz, Iran, when his video was captured on TikTok. He was sporting the actor’s distinctive hair, goatee, and shades. Several speculated under the video that he had fled to Iran after leaving Hollywood following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

“He’s learning how to fend off Amber,” one fan commented. A few people also found the Instagram account of the Johnny Depp lookalike and left comments on their resemblance under his photos. “All these similarities show that the Seven-man theory is absolutely correct,” one user wrote. “Oh my God. So much resemblance,” said another. “Johnny Depp is that you?” said another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by aminsales | امین ثالث (@dr.aminsales)

Meanwhile, Depp recently hit the headlines over the news film that he will be helming. The actor is moving with full speed ahead with his career post the Amber Heard case. He will be wearing the director’s hat after 25 years and will be working with Al Pacino as the producer.

As fans go crazy over Johnny Depp’s doppelganger, new updates have been made regarding his legal drama with Amber Heard. The Aquaman actress has hired new lawyers for the appeal against the verdict.

