Amber Heard needs money and the entire universe is aware of that. People across the globe are coming up and offering help in whatever way possible. Recently, a Dubai-based man offered to get married to her and solve all her issues. But eyeballs were grabbed when an adult website offered a p*rn film to the Aquaman actress and was ready to pay a salary of $9 million for it. Scroll below for the latest updates on that!

As most know, Amber was involved in a legal war with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Pirates Of The Caribbean star had levelled charges of defamation on Heard over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post back in 2018. The trial recently took place at the Virginia court and the verdict was in favour of the actor.

Owing to it all, Amber Heard is now ordered to pay a total sum of $10.35 million to Johnny Depp and with a rumoured net worth of about $8 million, clearly, she doesn’t have that kind of money. Recently, president of Zen Models had sent an offer to the actress’ ex-attorney Elaine Bredehoft, offering her the lead role in one of their p*rn films.

As per the Australian outlet Pop Tonic, it has now been revealed that the title of the adult film is High Voltage. That’s quite an eye-popping name for a p*rn film, isn’t it? Meanwhile, reports are that Amber Heard is offered a sum of $9 million to feature in the project.

In a new statement, Veronica Madarian, president of Zen Model has now said, “We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to act in an adult entertainment production.”

She continued claiming that the agency hopes to “offer Heard a solution to some of her [presumably financial] problems while we search for new faces in adult film.”

Amber Heard has remained tight-lipped on the matter ever since the news broke.

