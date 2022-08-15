Andrew Garfield hasn’t been shy about his feelings when it comes to becoming famous. The Spider-Man: No Way Home actor once even said that he thought he would become Justin Bieber if he would have gained popularity at a young age. Several actors have been in the limelight since they were kids.

Many have opened up about their experience, including Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and more. It is not easy to be in the public eye when you are just a mere kid. Garfield started his acting career through theatre when he was just nine years old but became famous when he was in his twenties through his Spider-Man role.

However, unlike a lot of celebs, Andrew Garfield met with fame a few years later, and The Amazing Spider-Man star is glad for it. Speaking about the same with Time Out London, Garfield said if he would have gained popularity as a kid, he would have become like Justin Bieber, back in 2014. “When I did my first Spider-Man film, I was 25, 26. And I wasn’t ready, man. I was like, I need to back off because I don’t know who I am yet. And my prefrontal cortex is still forming,” Garfield said.

“If I had had these opportunities when I was younger, I would have been Justin Bieber,” Andrew Garfield said. “If you are a 16-year-old kid and you can do whatever the f–k you want, you’re making trillions of dollars, and you have a leopard-print Ferrari, it’s not healthy.” Tick, Tick…Boom! actor said, “If I was going through what I’m going through now when I was 16, I might have ended up in jail.”

Justin made his debut in his early teens. He became famous across the globe through his song, Baby. Since then, the pop singer has been in the public eye. While it may be a dream for many to have a lot of fans following around them, it can also be tough to always have the spotlight on you.

Much like Justin Bieber, several other stars have faced the perils of being a child star. It is understandable why Andrew Garfield said he is glad that he wasn’t one.

