Emma Watson, the actress who became the childhood crush of many after featuring as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, turns a year older today. While she celebrates her 32nd birthday, we decided to go back in time and tell you of when she contemplated quitting the franchise that propelled her fame and the reason behind it.

Emma, who is also known for her women’s rights work, had starred in several other films besides the HP ones, including The Perks of Being a Wallflower, the live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, Little Women and more. For now, read on to know why she used to wonder if she should continue acting in the fantasy films.

Based on the novels by J. K. Rowling, the fantasy film saw Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson play the leading characters of Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger (respectively) from 2001 (HP & the Philosopher’s Stone) to 2011 (HP & the Deathly Hallows – Part 2). During the recent reunion – Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, director David Yates shared that Watson contemplated exiting the franchise around the time he signed on to direct the fifth film HP &the Order of the Phoenix.

But was this the first time we heard of the actress thinking of leaving the franchise? No. During a 2013 conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Harry Potter producer David Heyman had spoken about Emma Watson and how she would always wrestle with not wanting to return to the franchise. Why? Because she wanted to pursue her studies.

Talking about her, the producer has told the publication, “Emma Watson, in particular, was quite academic and was very keen in pursuit of schooling and was wrestling a little bit more than the others. So each time there was a negotiation, it was not about a financial [matter], it really was about, ‘Do I want to be a part of this?'”

We are happy you didn’t quit the Harry Potter franchise, Emma – we don’t think anyone other than you would have made the Hermione Granger.

Happy Birthday, Emma Watson.

