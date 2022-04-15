One of the most demanded superhero in the realm of the fantasy beings is the master of them all, Superman. Fans have been in the movement to make Warner Bros succumb to their demand and bring back Henry Cavill as Kal-El/Clark Kent. The actor was introduced as the mighty superhero in Man Of Steel directed by Zack Snyder, but he did not have another solo flick ever. Looks like the new bosses at the DC office are all set to resurrect the superhero.

For the unversed, the DCEU began with Man Of Steel which has Henry the identity as Superman. He continued to play the part in Batman v Superman and Justice League becoming synonymous with Clark Kent. But the makers most recently announced a reboot without the actor and that pissed fans off. But there was no progress in the reboot news too.

Turns out the Warner Bros – Discovery merger might give us some hope in the Superman department. If the latest news is to go by, the new partner feels DC has not used the Blue Boy Scout as they should have. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Screenrant, Discovery and Warner Bros most recently close on a merger worth $43 Billion. It gave the reigns of DC TV and films to the former and turns out they have plans to bring back some characters. The reports says, Discovery wants to utilise the characters that are recognisable but are forgotten by the studio. They feels “top-shelf characters such as Superman have been left to languish.”

There is no clear update on how when and where we will see Superman comeback on screen. It is also unclear if Henry Cavill will be called to play Clark Kent again or not. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

