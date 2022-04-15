A lot has happened since Johnny Depp separated from his wife Amber Heard and the most prominent of the episodes was him losing the Libel trial against a British tabloid. Post that it was a continuous downfall for the star who had to face several setbacks. The biggest was Warner Bros telling him to step down from his loved Fantastic Beasts franchise. The actor was all set to star in the third part titled Secrets Of Dumbledore. Turned out his exit turned out to be Mads Mikkelsen’s profit as the actor replaced Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

For the unversed, Depp sued a British tabloid last year for calling him a wife beater in reference to his alleged abusive relationship with Amber. The court ruled in favour of the tabloid and Johnny had to face defeat. Post that he was told to walk out of Fantastic Beasts. Mads soon came on board to play the part he had to leave. The actor now talks about replacing the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor.

Mads Mikkelsen in a new chat has described replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore as Gellert Grindelwald chaotic. The actor goes on to reveal how his changed version of the character was a tough thing to crack.

“It was quite chaotic,” recalls Mads Mikkelsen as per The Hollywood Reporter. He notes, “You don’t want to copy anything [Depp was] doing — that would be creative suicide. Even if [a role has] been done to perfection, you want to make it your own. But you still have to build some sort of bridge between what came before.”

The makers of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore decided to tone down Mads Mikkelsen’s version of Gellert Grindelwald with introducing just a hint of Depp’s platinum hair minus the theatrical approach he had to the character. “We didn’t really focus too much on the eye thing, no pun intended,” the actor says. “In general, doing something to an actor’s face will often end up being something with the eye for a number of reasons: It’s recognizable, they’re the windows to the soul, it’s easy to control while a prosthetic piece often will crack or fall off, and, finally, it’s cool.”

