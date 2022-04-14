Britney Spears has lately been on a roll on social media, constantly keeping her followers updated with what is happening in her life. She was previously in the news when she announced that she is pregnant with her third child and rumours about her wedding with Sam Asghari have also been all over the internet. In a recent Insta post, Britney has shed some light on how great the s*x is when pregnant.

For the unversed, Britney was under a conservatorship for over 14 years and her freedom now is being enjoyed by not just her but also by her well-wishing fans who have fought dedicatedly to get her out of her father’s grip. She took to Instagram on April 12th and mentioned that she is expecting a baby with beau Sam. She also stressed on perinatal depression, revealing how it affected her in the past.

In her most recent post, Britney Spears has shed some light on how great the s*x gets during pregnancy. In an elaborate note where she also mentioned Ariana Grande for sending her a bunch of cosmetics as a gift, Britney wrote, “It’s time for me to indulge into thinking … books … makeup … classic movies … great conversations … and the best s*x ever!!!”

Britney Spears added, “S*x is great when you are pregnant. It’s going to be ok and now that @ArianaGrande sent me this unbelievable packaging with her new makeup line @REMbeauty… I believe my day is set!!! Yes I’ve put it on already and I’m not lying… It’s pretty awesome!!! The colors are not only subtle and cool but the way it lays on your face is like silk…literally!!! Thank you Ariana for this amazing gift. I needed eyeshadow!!! How did you know??? God Bless…”

