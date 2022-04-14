Time and again we have seen celebrities landing in legal trouble owing to their direct or indirect involvement in the controversies. The latest one to face the legal heat is Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt. As per online reports, Gatt has been arrested in Los Angeles for alleged s*x crimes against children. According to Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 6, the actor was apprehended for his involvement with a minor for se*ual offense.

Reportedly, LAPD received a tip against Thor actor who was allegedly involved in a s*xual crime. According to IMDB, he’s worked in films like Game of Thrones, Thor and Star Trek Into Darkness among others.

A report in Los Angeles Times quoted a statement of his arrest that read, “Investigators with the LAPD’s Juvenile Division and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said police launched the criminal investigation after receiving information that Gatt had engaged in “online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines.”

However, the Thor actor, Gatt was later released on bail after staying behind the bars for a few hours. He was charged $5,000, revealed Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

On the other hand, comedian Louis C.K. was also in the news when he was dropped by his agent, publicist and manager in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations by five women. However, in a statement, he had stated, “These stories are true…It’s a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.”

Coming back, Thor actor Joseph Gatt is yet to make any official announcement on the same.

