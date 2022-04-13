Will Smith slapping Chris Rock right across his face over a G.I Jane joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith during Oscars 2022, was one of the biggest dramas of the year and you just can’t deny this.

However, when it comes to drama, Ekta Kapoor’s serials are no less than this. Now imagine clubbing the slap gate controversy and giving it the Ekta touch with all those lights and dramatic background music. Sounds insane right? well, a meme page actually has done this edit and it will surely leave you laughing out loud.

A video that is currently making rounds on the Instagram platform shows Will Smith and Chris Rock’s fiasco during the Oscars. Although the clip revolves around Will slapping Chris, the video is shown with quite a desi twist. The entire clip was shown in a highly dramatic way, similar to how they show it in their daily soap shows. Ekta Kapoor who rules the daily soap industry usually use this high dramatic effect to portray intense moments on the show. Talking about the video, it was captioned saying If Oscars was directed by Ekta Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Warpaint Journal (@warpaintjournal)

The video left not only every netizen but TV producer Ekta too in splits. Taking it to the comment section, she wrote, Rubbish! I wud never show d slap in d same episode ❤😂😂😂😂.” Talking about other comments, one user said, “Dhin tana na na na dhena dhena 😂 “. Another user said, “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 someone send this to her and let her know the reality how full of crap her stuff is “. While one user said, “😂😂😂😂not the replays..and the aaaAaaAaAAaa😂😂😂 “, another user said, “No bro.. It’s wrong.. If ekta Kapoor directed this.. The punch will be shown in next episode. 😂 “. One user also wrote, “Puja ka deepak nahi bujha “.

Meanwhile, talking about the whole slap controversy, Ekta Kapoor had shared shared a snap of the mishap on her Instagram stories and had wrote, “If some idiot used my mom or sister’s illness to make bunch of fools laugh I would slap him like @willsmith did…bad ass move…hope he comes to my #lockup (sic).” Lastly invited Will over to Lock Upp and wrote, “Aaaajaaaaao! Asma n Payal r waiting (sic).”

