Hollywood star Will Smith has been making headlines all over the news after he recently stirred a huge controversy by smacking stand-up comedian-actor Chris Rock right across his face for his G.I Jane joke on wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the Oscars.

For the unversed, this fiasco between the two happened after Will completely lost his cool on Chris over a joke made about Jada’s alopecia. Things went haywire when Smith went on the stage and slapped the comedian, which left everyone stunned. Now the Academy has taken some strict actions against the MIB actor. Read on to know more.

After the controversial act from Will Smith during the 94th Academy Awards, the Academy has announced a ban on the actor. The decision was announced on Friday when the organisers of the Oscars– the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences came together for a meeting. According to media outlet Variety, the statement released after the meeting said, “The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage. During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room. For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The statement then addressed the actions taken against Will Smith, which stated that they are now banning him for 10 years from any Academy events. It read, “Today, the Board of Governors convened a meeting to discuss how best to respond to Will Smith’s actions at the Oscars, in addition to accepting his resignation. The Board has decided, for a period of 10 years from April 8, 2022, Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards.”

Apart from this the Academy also thanked Chris Rock by saying, “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.” The statement from the board concluded by claiming their actions as a “step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy,” adding, “We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted.”

Meanwhile, Will also had apologised to Chris Rock for slapping him. Taking it to his Instagram account, the actor’s post read, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness,” he wrote, adding, “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” His post further read, “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees, and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.”

The actor signed off by saying “work in process, Will Smith”.

