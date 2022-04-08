The world-famous South Korean boy band, BTS, and its 7 princes (RM, V, Jungkook, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, and Suga) have now completely taken over every nook and corner of the world with their chartbusters and not to forget their breath-taking choreography. Each of the boys of the band has its own set of massive fan following.

Out of the 7, Kim Taehyung who lovingly is called ‘V’, rules the most when it comes to having a separate fanbase of ARMYs. His mysterious gaze can easily get anyone weak in their knees. Did you know that once the singer made the whole Internet go bonkers with his after-shower picture that too in a towel?

Once in 2014, during the time when BTS as a boy band was still blooming, Kim Taehyung or professionally known as V, was quite well known amongst his fans for the pranks he pulls on them. One such instance happened when during that year, V took it to his Twitter account and announced that he would be sharing an after-shower picture with the ARMYs (BTS fans). The k-pop singer in his tweet wrote, “I am going to upload a picture I took after taking a shower.”

가는길에 저샤워하고 찍은사진 올리려하는데 괜찮아요?v — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 22, 2014

Generally, anyone would think that BTS’ V would be showing off his sizzling upper body wearing nothing but a towel, this had gotten the entire fandom to go crazy waiting for it. Well, yes the singer did deliver what he had promised, but with quite a twist. The singer went on to upload an image of his childhood self in a towel and a hairband. Though V played his prank completely well, fans weren’t disappointed as they got the chance to see a picture of Baby V.

