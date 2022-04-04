The 2022 Grammys kicked off Sunday night amid the sparkling nightlife of Las Vegas. Following an explosively controversial Oscar ceremony, anticipation tinges the opening notes of music’s biggest night of the year.

The stars, however, are certain to shine on the red carpet as they show off their boldly lavish looks, reports Variety.

Singer Billie Eilish arrives fresh off an Academy Award win for her crooning Bond song ‘No Time to Die’.

Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance on the carpet tonight after a show-stopping performance of ‘Encanto’ hit ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ at last week’s Oscars.

Among the night’s nominees are Jon Batiste, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, among others.

Doja Cat stuns in a baby-blue beaded gown, the sheer skirt adding flair accentuated by a spiky up-do.

K-Pop sensation BTS certainly doesn’t need permission to dazzle on the red carpet. The group is slated to perform later in the evening, a week ahead of their four highly anticipated ‘Permission to Dance Las Vegas’ shows.

Doja Cat wore a one-shoulder look with a sheer skirt and beaded detail. Olivia Rodrigo chose an off-shoulder gown with glittering pink detail.

Global sensation BTS looks smooth like butter on the red carpet this evening. The members coordinate earthy and neutral tones, pairing V and RM, SUGA and J-Hope, Jungkook and Jimin, while Jin wears a dapper beige.

Billie Eilish is dressed in black, accessorising with a spiky updo and sunglasses.

Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, who is nominated for best new artist, personified sunshine in a yellow ruffled dress.

Bomba Estereo wore colorful masks on the Grammys red carpet, paired with equally colourful outfits.

Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy arrive together to the carpet, Handler in a classic off-shoulder dress detailed with floral embroidery.

Diplo wore an all black ensemble and a pair of onyx snakeskin boots encapsulates southwestern edge.

Actress Laverne Cox embraces goth glam, pairing a sheer draped dress with a smoky plum makeup look and bold fuschia hair.

Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend contrast, with Teigen in bubblegum pink while Legend wears black velvet.

Actress Tiffany Haddish dazzles the carpet in a gorgeously slinky shimmering dress.

