Celebrities are often the target of trolls these days and there is no limit to it whatsoever. Grammys 2022 is the current buzz across the globe and while it was a star-studded night, several celebrities refrained from being a part of it. Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Kanye West are amongst others who were absent but it was Cardi B who faces the backlash. Bizarre, right? Scroll below for why she ended up deleting her Twitter account.

Often fans have some weird expectations from their favourites. Many expected the Taki Taki singer to attend the Grammys night but when they realized that she won’t be a part of it, Cardi received backlash on Twitter. Just not that, many began targeting her daughter Kulture because of it.

As expected, Cardi B was affected by it all big time. She took to his Twitter handle and slammed fans announcing that she is deactivating her account. “I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this fuckin dumbass fan base .You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the fuck ? When the fuck I hinted I was going ?just fuvkin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself,” read her tweet.

While the first tweet came around 9:04PM, Cardi B had deactivated her account by 9:37PM.

Check out the screenshot of her tweet below:

Now it remains unknown to whether Cardi B has temporarily deleted her account or it’s a permanent deal.

Meanwhile, it was just last year that Cardi opened up about her usual life amid the pandemic and the role of Twitter in it.

“And sometimes I go on Twitter, I go to blogs, I see what’s going on in the world. I try to stay off it most of the time, because sometimes it’s such a bad vibe. I usually wake up around noon and my daughter wakes up at 3:00 p.m., so I really have no time to just work, work, work, work,” Cardi B told Mariah Carey while speaking to Interview magazine.

