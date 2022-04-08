International pop sensation Camila Cabello enjoys a huge fan following not just for her hit music but also for her real and bold personality. She has lately been in the news for her break up with Shawn Mendes and she has also been quite open about how difficult the whole situation has been on her. In a recent conversation, Camila revealed that she was dealing with crippling anxiety a few months back but is now feeling better.

For the unversed, Camila and Shawn were dating each other for two years before they called it quits in November last year. They put up a short note on Instagram explaining how they have decided to end their romantic relationship but assured the fans that they will remain good friends in the future. Post their official breakup announcement, the ex-couple was also spotted together, fuelling rekindling rumours but they died down with time.

In a recent interaction with People magazine, Camila Cabello has opened up about her mental health and how deeply she was suffering, especially just before the pandemic. She also highlighted that the pandemic-related break helped her get a little better after seeking some professional help.

“I was cripplingly anxious and was in the worst mental health state ever. And then I took a break at the beginning of the pandemic. I started doing therapy [and] trying to feel better”, Camila Cabello told the magazine.

Further explaining what seeking assistance felt like, Camila Cabello said, “For me, it was, if this process doesn’t help me in feeling better, and if it’s not me being honest and vulnerable and unfiltered, I don’t really see how this is going to happen. That was my intention, was just to be myself, whatever that looked like at the time.”

