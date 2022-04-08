One cannot deny the fact that there are very few movies that are riding on the anticipation equal to that of Thor: Love And Thunder. There are too many reasons to be excited about including Chris Hemsworth over bulging muscles. The movie has been in production for the longest and is right now less than 2 months away from its officially announced release date. But turns out, the movie already breaking some records and let us inform you before you get excited, these aren’t the ones that will make you happy.

Love And Thunder is the fourth instalment in the Thor franchise and stars Chris with Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and the ensemble. Taika Waititi is helming his second solo Thor movie after Ragnarok. The filmmaker has already labelled his second MCU Film as the wildest ever. But what is now bothering people is the absence of a trailer.

Fans have been waiting for the trailer of Thor: Love And Thunder for the longest time. While the wait continues, the latest report is that the movie has now broken an MCU record. And it is about the gap between the trailer and the movie release. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

Before Thor: Love And Thunder, The Incredible Hulk held the record of releasing a trailer just 93 days before the release. Love And Thunder is just 92 days away from its release date, i.e July 8, 2022. So now Thor holds the record Hulk did. This has indeed left the fans upset who have been waiting for a trailer.

Meanwhile, as per Comicbook, Thor: Love And Thunder director Taika Waititi talking about the wildest Thor film said, “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done. If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

