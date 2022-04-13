After capturing millions of hearts through her stint in Bigg Boss season 13 and her chirpy behaviour, everyone’s favourite, Shehnaaz Gill now would play a jailor for Kangana Ranaut’s hosted show Lock Upp.

Advertisement

Yup, you have heard that absolutely right! After grieving rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s loss, the bubbly Punjabi singer-actor might now be back and this time, she would play the strict jailor.

Advertisement

According to reports by media outlet Tellychakkar, Shehnaaz Gill would reportedly enter Ekta Kapoor’s reality show, ‘Lock Upp‘, as a jailor. Speaking about the Kangana Ranaut hosted show revolves around the 17 contestants who are locked in jail and have to play and fight for getting bail to survive.

Well, before Shehnaaz Gill, Bigg Boss 15’s contestant, the makers of Lock Upp brought Karan Kundrra as the jailor, and since then the audiences love every bit of the show. The makers have noticed that each time Karan is shown on the show, the TRP rating increase.

Now the makers of Ekta Kapoor’s show are now planning to introduce Shehnaaz as the new jailor, and now we are sure that the TRP ratings would go off the charts if Sana enters the show. However, there is no confirmation of it yet. But this surely sounds exciting!

Meanwhile, talking about the Honsla Rakh actress, she recently shared a post of her performing Gidda and singing Punjabi folk songs, along with her relatives on the streets of her native place. In the video shared by her, she was wearing a lavender salwar-kameez with pretty prints on it and matched it with a dupatta of the same colour. The actress was seen surrounded by his brother Shehbaz Badesha with a couple of elder women.

Also, if you want to catch up on the new episodes of Lock Upp on MX Player and Alt Balaji.

Are you excited to see Shehnaaz Gill as a jailor? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates make sure to follow Koimoi.

Must Read: Shehnaaz Gill Visits Golden Temple, Fans Miss Sidharth Shukla & Say “Aap Only Sid Bhai Ke Saath Hi Achi Lagti”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube