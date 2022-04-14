Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s court case has been a major topic of discussion, making people take polarizing sides on the internet ever since the case was first filed. A defamation case is lately being heard in the courtroom and every witness seems to be giving the case a new angle. In the recent turn of events, a close friend of Johnny and the ex-couple’s neighbour, Isaac Baruch, testified on Thursday, calling Amber’s accusations ‘fraudulent’.

For the unversed, Johnny and Amber reportedly started seeing each other in early 2012 before the latter was spotted with a massive engagement ring less than two years later. They got married in 2015 through a private ceremony but matters went south just the next year as Amber filed for a divorce and accused the Pirates of the Caribbean actor of domestic violence.

This week, the court proceedings of Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard kicked off as Heard was being sued for $50 million for an opinionated piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, accusing her ex-husband of domestic violence. The Aquaman actress is also counter-suing him for double the amount stating that Depp’s previous lawyer used defamatory statements against her.

According to a report by USA Today, Isaac Baruch is staying in one of the villas owned by Johnny Depp and he was very clear in his testimony that he is highly indebted to the actor for the money he leant over the years. He even spoke highly of Amber Heard’s smile and teeth at one point, almost keeping the room slightly entertained.

According to the same report, Isaac flipped the table when he stated he was angry about the “phony pictures taken and put in the tabloids and the fake narratives and the way (Heard) got a fraudulent domestic violence claim to extort and blackmail.”

He further vented out how the whole case has troubled him to an extent where his profession is getting affected. “What I am is tired. I want this all to end, for her to go heal and him to go heal. There are so many people affected by the malicious lie she created, it’s gone out the door and around the world, and I can’t even paint anymore.”, he stated.

Directly calling out Amber Heard in the court, Isaac Baruch said, “I’m not angry at anybody, I want the best for her, I want her to take her responsibility, to heal and move on…There are so many people affected by this stuff, it’s not fair and it’s not right, what she did and what happened, for so many people to be affected. It’s insane.”

The neighbour further elaborated on the time he met Amber Heard in May 2016 (allegedly the time she was attacked by Johnny Depp). He claimed to have seen her close enough to spot any bruises or marks, if there were any but said, “It was just natural Amber, just as always – no marks on her face, no swelling, no bruising, no redness, no cuts, no nothing.”

Isaac also added that just days after he met her, he spotted Amber Heard’s pictures on the internet, outside a courthouse in Los Angeles with a huge brown mark on her cheek, which she claimed was a result of a tiff with Johnny Depp. The witness further added that he was utterly shocked when he saw the pictures online.

