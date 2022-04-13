Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s love story is a tale as old as time. It all started when Brad was already married to actress Jennifer Aniston and was shooting for Mr & Mrs Smith opposite Jolie. Their relationship came as a surprise to all their fans who fondly started calling them ‘Brangelina’. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Angelina opened up about falling in love with the Fury actor and how it was for her. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Brad was already married to Jen when his romance rumours with Jolie started doing the rounds in the media industry. While some of the fans didn’t approve of Brad cheating on the Friends actress, the other section of fans approved of his relationship with Angelina in no time.

Speaking to Vogue in 2007, Angelina Jolie opened up about falling for Brad Pitt and said, “I think we were both the last two people who were looking for a relationship. I certainly wasn’t. I was quite content to be a single mom with Mad.”

Angelina Jolie continued and added, “And I didn’t know much about exactly where Brad was in his personal life. But it was clear he was with his best friend, someone he loves and respects. And so we were both living, I suppose, very full lives.”

The Maleficent actress also revealed how she would be excited to go back to the sets and shoot opposite Brad Pitt and said, “Because of the film we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realised, God, I can’t wait to get to work. Whether it was shooting a scene or arguing about a scene or gun practice or dance class or doing stunts—anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair.”

Concluding the conversation, Angelina Jolie said, “And it took until, really, the end of the shoot for us, I think, to realise that it might mean something more than we’d earlier allowed ourselves to believe. And both knowing that the reality of that was a big thing, something that was going to take a lot of serious consideration.”

