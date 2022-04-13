After Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth broke up, the singer said that she had trust issues with dating men as they watch too much p*rn. The couple, who met on the sets of their movie The Last Song in 2009, had a long but rocky relationship. The two were engaged twice and married each other in 2018 but called it quits in a year.

Just yesterday, Cyrus’ parents, Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus filed for a divorce after 28 years of marriage. The reason behind it was due to the “irreconcilable differences” they faced. The report also claimed that the two had separated as early as the starting of 2020.

For Miley Cyrus, trouble with her relationship ran quite early on. Back in 2014, when her first engagement with Liam Hemsworth ended, the singer appeared on W Magazine’s March cover where she talked about dating other men. She said that she had trouble being with other men and wasn’t impressed by the realities of dating.

The reason Miley Cyrus gave behind it was the unrealistic standards created by p*rn. “Guys watch too much p*rn. Those girls don’t exist. They’re not real girls,” Cyrus said. “And that’s like us watching romance movies. That’s girl porn, because, like, those guys do not exist,” she added.

“[Guys] just try too hard with me, and it’s just like, ‘I don’t need you to impress me. I don’t want you to, like, take me to fancy restaurants,’” the Wrecking Ball singer added. “I hate sitting down for dinner! You don’t have to do that to me! You don’t have to take me on trips! I literally just want to chill here!” Miley continued.

However, since breaking up with Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus has allegedly dated quite a few people. This includes Cody Simpson, Kaitlynn Carter, and the recent one being Maxx Morando.

